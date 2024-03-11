​West Lindsey District Council unanimously approved the budget for 2024/25 at a full council meeting

The community driven priorities underscore the council’s commitment to the district as it continues to plan to be become non-reliant on government funding in future.

At the full council meeting on March 4, councillors approved a balanced budget of £18.499 million for the 2024/25 financial year. They also approved a Council Tax rise of £7.01 for the year which is the equivalent of 13p a week for a Band D Property. It means the West Lindsey District Council’s portion of the Council Tax will be £241.55 for a Band D property for the year.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council, said: “As a new administration we have been able to include priority areas we feel will meet our vision for the district.

“We have approved the strategy to take legal action against the Home Office to protect investment, Economic Growth and Regeneration at RAF Scampton which will deliver £300m of investment and prosperity to the district.

“We believe this project has the potential to transform our district, creating opportunities for employment in some of the most exciting 21st century industries.”

The council is committed to ensuing the investment brought in from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is maximised.

He said: “As part of the Community Grant Scheme delivered from funding from the UK government alongside our own matched funding, we are awarding grants for projects across the district to improve our community spaces, places and the activities available to residents.

“This includes play areas, refit of toilets for accessibility, solar panel projects, heritage projects and befriending services for elderly residents.”