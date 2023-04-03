West Lindsey District Council to take legal action against the Home Office after Scampton decision

A spokesperson for the authority said the council remained committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.
Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council said: “We are extremely disappointed with the announcement, but we have been preparing for all eventualities.
“We are in constant dialogue with the Home Office to seek to demonstrate to them that RAF Scampton would not be an appropriate site for asylum accommodation.
“Any move to use the site for asylum seekers would likely curtail the nationally significant plans which the council has been working on since 2018.
“Simultaneously we are considering all legal options, including urgent judicial review proceedings.”
She said there were a “significant number of barriers” to the Home Office’s plans.
She said: “The council has a responsibility to get the best deal for its residents and will continue to do everything to support the community and that also means working with the Home Office and partners in Lincolnshire to fully understand and support those who live and work in and around Scampton.”
The council will continue to work with the Home Office, and multi-agency partners across Lincolnshire to highlight what it considers to be a significant number of barriers to mobilising the site for asylum use.
This includes significant contamination from previous site uses that requires thorough remediation before the site would be suitable for any sensitive use such as housing asylum seekers in temporary structures.
Sally added: “The council is acutely aware of the concern caused by the proposal and the potential loss of much needed ‘levelling up’ investment and therefore has issued a letter before action, sent in accordance with the Pre-Action Protocol for Judicial Review, which requires the Home Secretary to respond by no later than 4pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023.”