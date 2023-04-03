Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
39 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
44 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

West Lindsey District Council to take legal action against the Home Office after Scampton decision

West Lindsey District Council is looking at legal action against the Home Office after the announcement RAF Scampton will be used to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers.

By Daniel Jaines
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

A spokesperson for the authority said the council remained committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council said: “We are extremely disappointed with the announcement, but we have been preparing for all eventualities.

“We are in constant dialogue with the Home Office to seek to demonstrate to them that RAF Scampton would not be an appropriate site for asylum accommodation.

Most Popular
West Lindsey District Council has begun legal action against the Home Office
West Lindsey District Council has begun legal action against the Home Office
West Lindsey District Council has begun legal action against the Home Office

“Any move to use the site for asylum seekers would likely curtail the nationally significant plans which the council has been working on since 2018.

“Simultaneously we are considering all legal options, including urgent judicial review proceedings.”

She said there were a “significant number of barriers” to the Home Office’s plans.

She said: “The council has a responsibility to get the best deal for its residents and will continue to do everything to support the community and that also means working with the Home Office and partners in Lincolnshire to fully understand and support those who live and work in and around Scampton.”

The council will continue to work with the Home Office, and multi-agency partners across Lincolnshire to highlight what it considers to be a significant number of barriers to mobilising the site for asylum use.

This includes significant contamination from previous site uses that requires thorough remediation before the site would be suitable for any sensitive use such as housing asylum seekers in temporary structures.

Sally added: “The council is acutely aware of the concern caused by the proposal and the potential loss of much needed ‘levelling up’ investment and therefore has issued a letter before action, sent in accordance with the Pre-Action Protocol for Judicial Review, which requires the Home Secretary to respond by no later than 4pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023.”

Home OfficeWest Lindsey District CouncilPlanningLincolnshire