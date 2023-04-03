West Lindsey District Council to take legal action against the Home Office after Scampton decision

West Lindsey District Council is looking at legal action against the Home Office after the announcement RAF Scampton will be used to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers.

A spokesperson for the authority said the council remained committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council said: “We are extremely disappointed with the announcement, but we have been preparing for all eventualities.

“We are in constant dialogue with the Home Office to seek to demonstrate to them that RAF Scampton would not be an appropriate site for asylum accommodation.

“Any move to use the site for asylum seekers would likely curtail the nationally significant plans which the council has been working on since 2018.

“Simultaneously we are considering all legal options, including urgent judicial review proceedings.”

She said there were a “significant number of barriers” to the Home Office’s plans.

She said: “The council has a responsibility to get the best deal for its residents and will continue to do everything to support the community and that also means working with the Home Office and partners in Lincolnshire to fully understand and support those who live and work in and around Scampton.”

The council will continue to work with the Home Office, and multi-agency partners across Lincolnshire to highlight what it considers to be a significant number of barriers to mobilising the site for asylum use.

This includes significant contamination from previous site uses that requires thorough remediation before the site would be suitable for any sensitive use such as housing asylum seekers in temporary structures.