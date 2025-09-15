West Lindsey District councillor to brave the shave for Macmillan

A West Lindsey District councillor is preparing to lose his locks this winter in a show of support for Macmillan Cancer Support.

After deciding to grow his hair Coun Paul Swift decided it was time to put the extra length to good use.

Coun Swift said: “I’d been growing my hair anyway and thought it could be more useful if I grew it for a reason.

“Cancer has affected so many people, so Macmillan felt like a very worthy cause.”

But it’s up to you how much hair gets removed, and the more money raised, the closer the shave.

For £250 it will be clippers (number four all over), £500 is razor-shaved bald, £1,000 will be a live-streamed head shave, for £2,500 the eyebrows will be removed and for £5,000 or more Coun Swift will be braving a back wax.

Coun Swift said: “I’ve never had my hair properly short, so for me it’s a big step. And doing it in December means I’ll definitely feel the breeze.”

In the meantime, he’s doing his best to keep things presentable for council meetings, with styling advice from his teenage daughter and mixed reactions from the rest of the family.

He said: “I’m a bit impulsive. People say I’m unpredictable, but I do try to be a responsible adult most of the time.”

You can support Coun Swift’s fundraising efforts via his Macmillan page, bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/c80925ca-8685-4835-8bf1-8fbc182360e2, and he’s also planning to set up additional donation pages on GoFundMe or JustGiving to make it easier for supporters to contribute.