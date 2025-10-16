West Lindsey farmer ‘won’t back down’ in fight with solar farm developers

A farmer is ‘waiting to see the damage’ after approval for a solar farm near Gainsborough which could potentially run cables across his land.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Hill bought the land in Marton in 2022 to fulfil a lifelong dream, but now fears the plans could put its future in jeopardy.

The developers of the 3,000-acre Tillbridge Solar Farm have marked a potential route for underground cables through the middle of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have just been approved as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, meaning Tillbridge Solar Ltd can apply for compulsory purchase orders to acquire land.

Nick Hill, Marton farmer whose land could be disrupted by solar farm cables

The cable would take power from the solar panels, near the West Lindsey village of Glentworth, to the Cottam substation, and he wouldn’t be able to build on top of it.

Nick doesn’t know yet if or how his property will be affected, and insists he won’t work with the developers.

“I always expected it to be approved – it was always going to happen after the whitewash of other applications,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now, we’re waiting to see what the damage is – we can’t foresee what’s going to happen.

7000 Acres members at the hearing for the Tillbridge Solar Farm (From left, Dorne Johnson, Jerry Parker, Simon Skelton, Liz Garbutt, Jamie Allan, Tony Cort)

“I’ve asked the developer on numerous occasions exactly where the cables are going to go, and they haven’t told me. It’s time for them to provide specifics now.

“If a compulsory purchase order comes, I’ll have 28 days to challenge it, which I’ll definitely do.

“I’m not going to roll over and let them do whatever they want. I’m going to keep on pushing back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tillbridge Solar Ltd said during a public hearing in January that the cables wouldn’t unreasonably restrict the farming business and would “contribute to our energy use in a vital way.”

Map of proposed Tillbridge Solar project near Gainsborough, West Lindsey

The government gave the green light for the project today – the fourth NSIP in West Lindsey,

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Families across Lincolnshire and the rest of the country have seen their energy bills go through the roof as a result of our exposure to volatile gas prices.

“Solar is one of the cheapest and quickest power sources we can build, it is crucial in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – giving us energy security, good jobs and growth across the country.”

No date has been given yet for expected construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tillbridge Solar Farm is the fourth ‘nationally significant’ energy project to be approved in West Lindsey, and will be built between the villages of Glentworth and Fillingham.

The government says it will support up to 1,250 jobs, lower energy prices and provide clean power for thousands of homes.

However campaign group 7000 Acres says they feel “cheated” by the announcement.

Member Simon Skelton said: “We’ve said no to all four projects. It hasn’t been democratic, we haven’t been listened to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a feeling of absolute fury. They’re just dumping ineffective energy on the fields.

“The big landowners will make a mint, but it doesn’t benefit small farmers that really need help.

“The government is telling us how wonderful it will be, but it sounds like propaganda. We feel gaslighted and cheated.

“Our hope is that investors see how much opposition there is to these projects and get spooked, so that they never actually get built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the last project that we know of at the moment, but there will be more, and we will fight on.”

Applicant Tillbridge Solar Ltd has promised to fund benefits to those living near the panels, such as new sports facilities or transport links.

Tillbridge follows major Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects at Gate Burton, Cottam, and West Burton which have also been approved for the district.

The government says that since taking office, it’s approved enough clean energy projects to power 7.5 million homes.