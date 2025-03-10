West Lindsey has 'no choice' but to increase council tax

Council tax bills will rise across the board from April, with every council in Lincolnshire voting to put them up.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey District Council residents will pay an extra £7 in council tax next year after a rise was agreed.

The leader of the council says the increase represents “extremely good value” for the services offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unanimous decision was reached after councillors said the authority couldn’t afford not to have significant rises every year.

West Lindsey District Council Leader Coun Trevor Young

Council tax bills for the district will go up by 2.98 per cent – just under the maximum allowed – which is equivalent to a £7.21 increase for Band D properties.

The budget by the controlling Liberal Democrat group received unanimous support from the full council meeting on Monday, March 3.

Leader Councillor Trevor Young (Lib Dem) said after the meeting: “When you look at everything happening in local government – underfunding, inflation, the cost of living crisis – an extra 13p a week represents extremely good value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we don’t increase by near the maximum, there’s a risk that the government will give us less funding in future.

“We still have very exciting plans in the budget, including the regeneration of Gainsborough town centre, the introduction of two hours’ free parking in Gainsborough and the continuation of our successful community grants.”

Conservative Councillor Roger Patterson said: “Sadly, we have little choice [but to raise council tax] with the funding we currently get.

“If that changes then we can go back to the days when we debate whether to freeze, drop or raise it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only way we can survive is to ask people to pay more, which is unfair on the taxpayer.”

The budget for 2025/26 also includes cash to refurbish West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

Several councillors praised the community grants scheme, which will be continuing, with Coun Stephen Bunney praising how “marvellous” a village hall looked after the money paid for a refurbishment.

Authorities say that rising costs and lower-than-hoped levels of government funding are putting a real strain on their budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council tax freezes have become a thing of the past – the question for the 2025/26 financial year is how much more residents will be asked to pay.

The answer depends on where you live.

Around three-quarters of everything householders pay typically goes to the county council, with the rest shared between district or borough councils, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and their parish council if they have one.

All figures are for Band D properties, which is used as a the baseline, however residents pay more or less depending on which band their homes are in.

The lion’s share of all council tax collected goes to the county council, which is responsible for roads, education and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper-tier authorities like this can raise tax by up to 4.99 per cent each year to pay for these extra requirements.

However, this year the Conservative-run council opted for only 2.99 per cent, which means Band D homes will pay £47.16 more for a total of £1,625.80.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said the authority faced “new financial burdens and even less money for local services.”

The police force opted for almost the highest possible increase as the commissioner admitted they were in “dire straits”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 400 jobs could be cut due to a £14m blackhole in their budget for the coming year.

Tax for Band D residents across the county will rise by 4.95 per cent, meaning they will pay £13.95 more for a total of £318.15.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con), who made the decision, asked the government whether he could make a higher increase without a public vote, but was turned down.