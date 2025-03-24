West Lindsey leaves all options on the table in council shake-up

Six options are still being considered by West Lindsey District Council in the local government shake-up.

Councillors selected two preferences in an emergency meeting, but have said they are still open to other proposals as negotiations go on.

The preferences would group the district with Lincoln and either North Kesteven or northern Lincolnshire, creating either two or three unitary councils.

The reorganisation is designed to simplify local government into a single tier for all areas, potentially delivering millions of pounds in savings.

The preferred options for West Lindsey in local government organisation

However the concept was universally unpopular at the meeting on Tuesday, March 18, with councillors saying they were being forced into it.

The main option selected would create three authorities; Central Lincolnshire – West Lindsey, Lincoln and North Kesteven; Southern & Coastal Lincolnshire – East Lindsey, Boston, South Holland and South Kesteven and Northern Lincolnshire – North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

The backup option would create two authorities; North-West Lincolnshire – Lincoln, West Lindsey, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire and Southern & Coastal Lincolnshire – East Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, South Holland and Boston.

There was also support for keeping the existing Lincolnshire County Council as a separate authority.

All councils’ preferences will be submitted to the government this week, which will provide feedback before final proposals are made in November.

West Lindsey District Council leader Trevor Young (Lib Dem) said he was still pushing to continue the partnership with Lincoln and North Kesteven, despite their lack of interest.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that there hasn’t been support given the strength of our history. I hope there continue to be opportunities for discussion as the process continues.”

Conservative leader Coun Ian Fleetwood (Con) said there was “no enthusiasm for people on the Lincoln fringe to become part of their council.

He said: “Continuing the current county borders would ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption.”

Coun David Dobbie (Lib Dem) said he was looking to align with the north, recognising the area’s “historic Viking roots”.

Lincoln’s proposal to expand its own boundaries into West Lindsey and North Kesteven had ruffled feathers, with Coun Jackie Brockway (Con) describing it as a “hostile bid to carve us up.”

Many were upset that they were being asked to abolished their council at all, and warned about the chaos that it could lead to.

Coun Matt Boles (Lib Dem) refused to support any options, saying they were “all wrong and do disservice to Gainsborough and the wider West Lindsey area.”

Coun Jeanette McGhee (Ind) warned that if services weren’t properly prepared, “it could end up as a nightmare for the most vulnerable people.”

The meeting voted to submit all options, with preferences for two of them, and continue talking to other authorities.