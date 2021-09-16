West Lindsey leisure centres offering free virtual group exercise classes on National Fitness Day 2021

West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough, run by Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, will host free virtual group exercise classes all day, two small group training sessions at 10am and 5pm and several gym floor challenges between 10am and 6pm.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Fitness Unites Us’, with communities across the country uniting to recognise our common interest in fitness and the social and mental power of being active.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Kerry O’Neill, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to try out a new activity or class for free and to celebrate the benefits of being active.

Leisure centres will offer free activities as part of National Fitness Day 2021

“This initiative has been supported by Everyone Active for several years and we’re really pleased to see it continue to grow.

"This year is a chance to celebrate leisure activity in all forms and we’re excited to welcome the local community to get active at our centres.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, which coordinates the campaign, said: “National Fitness Day has become the most active day of the year, helping millions to create habits that last a lifetime.

“Following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, physical activity has never been so important to our wellbeing, supporting our physical and mental health as well as bringing communities together through the fun of fitness.”