West Lindsey Lottery celebrates first birthday with £250 prize for good causes

Originally intended to be launched in the summer 2020, the West Lindsey Lottery scheme was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the first draw taking place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, instead.

The initiative works with 50 per cent of the cost of a ticket going towards the individual player’s selected good cause, with a further ten per cent contributing to West Lindsey District Council’s community grant schemes.

Currently there are more than 400 players supporting 52 causes in West Lindsey, while more than £40,000 has been paid out to individual causes since the launch of the lottery, and a further £24,000 has resulted towards the council’s grant schemes.

Southrey Village Hall has sold more than 2,600 tickets raising £1,300 in a year.

Good causes range from sports clubs to churches, food banks to village halls, and Scout groups to food banks.

Matt Snee, community engagement officer, said: “As a local authority we depend heavily on our community and voluntary sector to deliver activities to benefit our residents. West Lindsey Lottery offers a free to use fundraising tool for these groups, ensuring their time isn’t too stretched.

“Many of these groups run their own raffles, 100 clubs or lotteries. The West Lindsey Lottery is purely online and isn’t anywhere near as admin intensive.

“Alongside the Gambling Commission licence we possess, West Lindsey District Council is also a member of the Lotteries Council to ensure our practices are credible and compliant with regulations.”

As part of their birthday celebration, West Lindsey Lottery are celebrating their first birthday by offering a £250 prize to a randomly selected good cause.

To win, the good cause must meet the criteria of being approved as a good cause between October 17, 2021 and January 14, 2022, providing a bank statement and constitution in the name of the organisation and be an active good cause consistently selling 20 tickets by January 14, 2022.