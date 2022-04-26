West Lindsey residents get top marks for recycling after purple-lidded bin launch

Pupils at Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School made a video to help you recycle

Figures show 8.5 per cent of all the new bins presented at the kerbside since Monday, April 18, were emptied.

And pupils at Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School want to help you put the right thing in the right bin so eight pupils from the school made a video, with the help of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, explaining what goes in each bin, including the new purple-lidded bin.

Pupils Mia, Kyla-Rose, Erica, Darcie, Maisie, Emily, Grace, and Evie star in the video, explaining what goes in each bin in West Lindsey.

Rachael Eastham, headteacher of Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School, said: “It is so important that the younger generation learn the messages around recycling and looking after the planet.

"Young people have such an important role to play as agents for change to ensure a brighter future.”

Rachel Stamp, Lincolnshire Waste Partnership Manager, said: “We’re so grateful to the pupils of Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School for starring in the video and helping us spread the ‘right thing, right bin’ message.

“They’ve shown themselves to be keen young recyclers, and even budding actors and presenters too.”

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “These figures demonstrate that our residents have really embraced our new twin recycling scheme.

"I would love to thank everyone for their support so far and hope to see this fantastic work continue.

"We know we are asking people to make changes to how they present their waste but it means we can recycle more quality material, which is better for our environment.”

So far West Lindsey is the third local authority to roll-out the new twin stream recycling collection, following Boston Borough Council and North Kesteven District Council.

Residents are also reminded that no side waste will be taken from any of the waste collections in West Lindsey.