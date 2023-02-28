It has been 12 months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and since then 120 Ukrainians have made the West Lindsey district their temporary home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, comprising of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable sector organisations all working together, has been supporting local communities to offer people from Ukraine the warmest possible welcome to the county.

Deirdre Speed from Morton, Gainsborough is hosting Oleg, Olena and their French bulldog, Juliet.

Speaking of her involvement in the scheme, Deirdre said: “My overriding thought was that this situation could happen to any of us.

Deirdre Speed from Morton, Gainsborough is hosting Oleg, Olena. They are pictured with Rev Kate Bottley.

"Having a three bedroomed house and just me living in it, it seemed a no-brainer, plus I knew that my sisters who live locally would help me.

"It has been wonderful. Hard work, non-stop but fabulous. I have a whole new family for life.”

Now, almost a year since the national sponsorship scheme launched, there are still 350 hosts providing a home to their Ukrainian guests across Lincolnshire.

Throughout the county over 70 family groups have successfully made the move from their hosting arrangements into private rental accommodation, and a small number of guests have moved on to other parts of the UK.

Coun Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board, said: “As we mark one year since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, an anniversary none of us ever wanted to see, we continue to show our unwavering support and solidarity to Ukrainians in our local community and beyond.

"While we offer our sincere thanks to everyone who has opened their home to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, we also continue to appeal for new hosts across the county.”