West Lindsey’s budding sports stars encuraged to apply for development programme

Olympian Colin Jackson has supported the project for some time

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, now heading into its sixth year, has helped thousands of athletes achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to their 200-plus leisure facilities across the country, including Market Rasen Leisure Centre and West Lindsey Leisure Centre at Gainsborough.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply to be part of the sport development programme through the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website from the start of April.

Kerry O’Neill, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support stars from West Lindsey on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2022.”

This year will see the official relaunch of the scheme, welcoming on board several elite athletes whose identity will be revealed next month on the Sporting Champions Instagram page (@easportingchamps).

The talented line-up includes Olympians and Paralympians, whose experience and expertise will help mentor and support young athletes.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an ambassador, working alongside the newly-appointed elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow and I’m excited for the relaunch, where I’ll be working alongside some truly talented elite athletes.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Applicants should follow the Sporting Champions Instagram page (@easportingchamps).

The online application form will be open from Friday, April 1 to Saturday, April 30.

Over the past six years, the Sporting Champions scheme has invested more than £1million into young athletes.

Vice-chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, Coun Tracey Coulson, said: “We are excited to work alongside our partners at Everyone Active to support this brilliant initiative. The facilities at both the Market Rasen and Gainsborough leisure centres are perfectly set up to help any aspiring sports star achieve their sporting potential.