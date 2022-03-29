As this year sees the Queen’s platinum anniversary, four churches in week one are holding exhibitions in honour of this wonderful achievement.

And a new stained glass window commemorating all who have served at RAF Scampton over the last 100 years takes pride of place in the church’s 'Allies in the Air' exhibition.

The history of these Lincolnshire churches spans back to those first Christian saints.

All Saints in Gainsborough is taking part in the Churches Festival

Every one of these churches is waiting to share its story with you and the organisers promise there really is a different story in each

Whichever churches you visit, you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.

Linda Patrick, organiser, said: “The last two years have been most difficult.

"Churches were closed for long periods of time and unable to raise income from their many activities, including normal collections and the hiring out of buildings.

"So please join in and celebrate this festival and support as many churches and chapels as you can over the two weekends.

"Not only will you be supporting our church heritage, you will also be supporting many of our small villages, helping to ensure that the lovely community spirit that binds these rural Lincolnshire towns and villages together stays forever.”

Churches taking part in the Gainsborough include All Saints, Cemeteries and Chapel, Quaker Meeting House, St Thomas of Canterbury and United Reform Church.

Other churches taking part in the area include St Martin in Blyton, St Laurence in Corringham, St Peter and Our Lady in Glentham, St Michael in Glentworth, St Radegund in Grayingham and All Saints in Ingham.

The full list of churches taking part can be found at www.churchesfestival.info where every church has its own page as well as details including where lunches are being served and where organ recitals can be heard, along with the facility to download a 50 page PDF of the event brochure.