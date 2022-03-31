What a difference a few days makes! Yellow weather warning for ice hits coast

Visitors enjoying sunshine in Skegness at the weekend.

On Saturday, visitors were enjoying the sun in Skegness wearing shorts and t-shirts and buying ice-creams but today the padded coats are back on.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for ice across the region, with temperatures along the coast reaching a maximum 5C and feeling like freezing in easterly winds gusting to 36mph.

Today's outlook according to the Met Office:

Blustery wintry showers for many though the day, most frequent along the coast with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places. Feeling cold with a chill wind, but some good bright spells. Maximum temperature inland 7 °C.

Tonight:

Occasional wintry showers continuing through the evening but becoming more isolated away from the east coast overnight. Cold with icy patches and a widespread frost developing. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Friday:

Another bright but chilly day on Friday. Occasional showers continuing, particularly along the coast with hail and sleet remaining likely. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: