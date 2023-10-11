Register
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

What goes on in The Parents’ Room? Buy the new book to find out!

​After publishing four children’s books, a Louth author has now turned her attentions to grown-ups.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
The Parents Room by Susan Dodd.The Parents Room by Susan Dodd.
The Parents Room by Susan Dodd.

​Susan’s first four books have been based around the adventures of talking ginger cat Benson, and new book The Parents’ Room is her first foray into adult humour.The book is set in a smoke-filled, busy room called The Parents’ Room in an infant school on a large council estate on the east coast, and follows the often turbulent, amusing, and sometimes disturbing lives of community teacher Sally Brown and various other interesting characters.

Susan said that the inspiration for the book came from her many years of teaching nursery-aged children on large council estates in Grimsby in the 1980s, and that the main character, Greta, is based on a real person:

"I began my job as Community Teacher, working alongside the parents of children on two large council estates in Grimsby,” she explained, “In each school there was a designated room for the parents or carers to visit. They came in for a cuppa and chat before the children went to their classrooms.

Most Popular

"Some came to join in the adult education classes and to join in talks, demonstrations and discussions, or maybe to ask for help if they had a problem. Amongst many activities that took place, the parents put on a Christmas pantomime for the children, cooked Christmas dinner, held a sixties night, formed a netball team and even a baptism that the whole school took part in.

”I was soon to discover that working with adults was not quite the same as teaching small children!

I was privileged to meet some wonderful people, shared their trials and tribulations, shared their good times and had fun along the way, and gained a few grey hairs!"

The Parents’ Room is now available to buy on Amazon.