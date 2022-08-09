'What is the world coming to?' Children's farm suffers shocking break-in

The barrell trains stolen from Tattershall farm park dumped.

In the early hours of Monday morning (August 8), offenders gained access to Tattershall Farm Park by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence and stole one of their quad bikes, as well as a number of expensive tools.

It is thought that the offenders used one of the park’s barrel trains to transport the tools off site, and these were then left discarded at the end of nearby Marsh Lane which were discovered by a dog walker this morning.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just some of the Makita-branded tools stolen by the offenders include a circular saw, a chainsaw, two Jerry cans full of fuel, a leaf blower and hoover, spanners, hedge cutters and more, as well as the farm’s quad bike.

Amber Morrell with the quad bike stolen from Tattershall farm park.

This has meant that the team cannot carry out essential maintenance work around the farm and work on the new Parrot Pen has had to be paused as they have no drills, screwdrivers, saws or laser level.

Marie Morrell owns the park with her husband James, said they were grateful at least that no-one was hurt during the incident, and that other neighbouring farms were not targeted at the same time.

She said: “We’re a kids place trying to provide something nice for the community and it’s horrible that this has happened – it’s just rubbish – what kind of person does something like this?

"We’re just hoping our insurance will cover the damage, and we’re worried that having this hole in the fence leaves us vulnerable and they’ll come back.

Amber and William Morrell with the wacker plate stolen from Tattershall farm park.

"What is the world coming to?”

Marie has said that they have had a lot of supportive comments from members of the public, and that someone had even set up a GoFundMe page for them – but they don’t want people to donate money, but show their support by visiting them:

"We don’t want people spending their money as time are hard enough, but we’d love it if people came to support us by voting with their feet – coming out to see us and if they’ve had a visit and enjoyed it, to leave a positive review.

"More than that, if anyone has any information, or if anyone tries to sell our tools to them to please tell the police.”A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and officers are currently following various lines of enquiry.