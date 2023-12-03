What the Dickens! festive fun for all in Rasen

Decades of Christmas tradition combine with more modern entertainment to bring a feast of festive fun to Market Rasen next week.

Some of the Santas at last year's event

Titled ‘What the Dickens! It’s Christmas’ the seasonal celebrations begin with the installation of the Christmas tree in the town’s market place next Wednesday, December 6.

For more than 70 years, volunteers from the Children’s Christmas Tree committee has organised the tree – and they also help bring Santa to the market place on Christmas Eve.

A children’s party and switch-on event will be held next Wednesday, starting at 4pm, featuring free entertainment and food from the Rotary barbecue, with the switch on scheduled for 5.45pm, followed by the presentation to the winner of the Christmas Decorated Window competition.

Saturday December 9, will see an outdoor Christmas market, alongside a Gift and Craft Fair in the Festival Hall. The Market Place event will run from noon to 4pm, while the fair will run from 10am to 4pm.

Market Rasen Library will be joining in the fun too, celebrating all things Charles Dickens from 10am to 2pm. Take part in the Charles Dickens Christmas Quiz, choose from a selection of Dickens’ novels, including A Christmas Carol, and children can make a special Christmas craft item to take home with them.

Adults can go along to the library earlier in the week (Tuesday December 5) for a festive workshop to make an extra special Christmas card and tree decoration, but make sure you sign up with a member of staff before hand.

After last year’s successful event, Market Rasen Rotary will be holding another Santa Fun Run on Sunday December 10 to round the fun festivities week off. The event will start and finish at the leisure centre – there is no need to book in, just turn up on the day to run, jog or walk the course.

Cost to take part is £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s, who must be accompanied. Register for the event from 10am and the ‘run’ will start at 10.30am, with a free cup of warming soup at the end.