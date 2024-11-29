What time is Boston's Christmas lights 2024 switch-on? A rundown of this year's three-day Christmas Festival ...

Boston’s three-day Christmas Festival gets under way today (Friday, November 29).

The celebrations begin at noon, ahead of not one, but two Christmas light switch-ons this evening.

A range of activities are planned for the next three days, including fairground rides and, for the first time, a synthetic ice rink (with quiet hours for both on Saturday and Sunday).

Here is a rundown of the event:

A scene from last year's Christmas parade in Boston.

FRIDAY:

12pm – Community events open in Boston Stump

2pm – The Christmas market opens in Market Place, while over in Wide Bargate the synthetic ice rink and fairground rides begin.

3pm – Free face painting in Market Place

4pm – Grand opening led by The Biz School of Performing Arts (on stage)

5pm – Beauty and The Beast panto fun (on stage)

5.45pm – The Illuminate ‘Folktakes’ Parade

5.45pm – Izzy Wright performance (on stage)

6.45pm – The Christmas light switch-on by Beauty and the Beast

7pm – Stolen Fridays (on stage) and Pescod Square Christmas light switch-on

8pm – Fairground closes

SATURDAY:

8am – Boston Christmas Market, incorporating the Saturday market opens

10am – Stage entertainment throughout the day with The Biz

10am – Fairground opens at Bargate Green

11am – Free Christmas arts and crafts in Market Place

11am – Chiana-Mai Sillet (on stage)

12pm – Performance by Salvation Army (on stage) and ice rink opens for a quiet hour

1pm – Ice rink opens for all

1pm – Boston's Got Talent (on stage)

1.30pm – Free face painting in the Market Place

3pm – Famous Unknowns (on stage)

4pm – Crossfire (on stage)

5pm – 11th Hour (on stage)

6.30pm – Fairground closes

SUNDAY:

9am – Santa Fun Run arrival for 10am start

9am – Boston's Christmas Market incorporating Teenage Market opens

10am – Ice rink and fairground rides open in Bargate Green for quiet hour

11am – Ice rink and fairground opens for all

11am – Charlie the Elf on stage with fun and games

11.30am – Free Christmas arts and crafts and face painting in Market Place

12pm – Community Acts (on stage)

2pm – Matty Haynes (on stage)

3pm – Winner of Boston's Got Talent and grand finale

4pm – Event comes to an end

Father Christmas will be located in Pescod Square Shopping Centre over the three days.