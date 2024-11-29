What time is Boston's Christmas lights 2024 switch-on? A rundown of this year's three-day Christmas Festival ...
Boston’s three-day Christmas Festival gets under way today (Friday, November 29).
The celebrations begin at noon, ahead of not one, but two Christmas light switch-ons this evening.
A range of activities are planned for the next three days, including fairground rides and, for the first time, a synthetic ice rink (with quiet hours for both on Saturday and Sunday).
Here is a rundown of the event:
FRIDAY:
- 12pm – Community events open in Boston Stump
- 2pm – The Christmas market opens in Market Place, while over in Wide Bargate the synthetic ice rink and fairground rides begin.
- 3pm – Free face painting in Market Place
- 4pm – Grand opening led by The Biz School of Performing Arts (on stage)
- 5pm – Beauty and The Beast panto fun (on stage)
- 5.45pm – The Illuminate ‘Folktakes’ Parade
- 5.45pm – Izzy Wright performance (on stage)
- 6.45pm – The Christmas light switch-on by Beauty and the Beast
- 7pm – Stolen Fridays (on stage) and Pescod Square Christmas light switch-on
- 8pm – Fairground closes
SATURDAY:
- 8am – Boston Christmas Market, incorporating the Saturday market opens
- 10am – Stage entertainment throughout the day with The Biz
- 10am – Fairground opens at Bargate Green
- 11am – Free Christmas arts and crafts in Market Place
- 11am – Chiana-Mai Sillet (on stage)
- 12pm – Performance by Salvation Army (on stage) and ice rink opens for a quiet hour
- 1pm – Ice rink opens for all
- 1pm – Boston's Got Talent (on stage)
- 1.30pm – Free face painting in the Market Place
- 3pm – Famous Unknowns (on stage)
- 4pm – Crossfire (on stage)
- 5pm – 11th Hour (on stage)
- 6.30pm – Fairground closes
SUNDAY:
- 9am – Santa Fun Run arrival for 10am start
- 9am – Boston's Christmas Market incorporating Teenage Market opens
- 10am – Ice rink and fairground rides open in Bargate Green for quiet hour
- 11am – Ice rink and fairground opens for all
- 11am – Charlie the Elf on stage with fun and games
- 11.30am – Free Christmas arts and crafts and face painting in Market Place
- 12pm – Community Acts (on stage)
- 2pm – Matty Haynes (on stage)
- 3pm – Winner of Boston's Got Talent and grand finale
- 4pm – Event comes to an end
Father Christmas will be located in Pescod Square Shopping Centre over the three days.
