What you need to know about new Government rules for election voting in Boston

Voters across Boston borough are being urged to prepare for news rules in the local elections which come into effect in May.

For the first time, residents in Boston Borough will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

“Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

“Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.”

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

Ailsa Irvine, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.”

Michelle Sacks, Returning Officer at Boston Borough Council, said: “With elections taking place in Boston Borough on 4 May 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Boston Borough Council’s electoral services team. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on 01205 314221”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. You can register online. Voters wishing to apply to their council for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote.