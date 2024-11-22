What's on and what has been postponed in Wainfleet and Skegness due to Storm Bert

Wainfleet Methodist Church is opening its doors for the annual Christmas tree festival.

Storm Bert may disrupting festivities over the weekend but there is still a chance to come in from the cold at events in Skegness and Wainfleet

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Christmas Tree Festival at Wainfleet Methodist Church opens today (Friday) at 12noon and amongst the display is a magnificent tree donated by Dobbies Garden Centre of Boston.

Pastor Sue Alldread says the church is full of trees decorated by businesses, organisations, the Magdalen Church of England / Methodist Primary School and the local nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s looking stunning – the town has done a fabulous job once again,” commented Sue.

This year’s festival will run until next weekend due to the postponement of the Wainfleet Christmas Market until Sunday, December 1. The switch-on will also take place on that day around 5,30pm.

As reported, the change follows the postponement of Skegness Christmas Market in Tower Gardens until Saturday, November 30.

However, the town’s Christmas lights and Christmas tree switch-on is still going ahead this Saturday at 4.30pm outside The Hildreds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hildreds award winning displays will be switched on when the centre opens at 8.30am and Santa will be either in his giant sleigh outside the front of The Hildreds, or moved inside to his own Pinocchio Grotto in the mall if the weather as predicted is bad. It will be free to meet Santa from 11am - 4pm and The Grinchy Grouch will be about to take over when he needs to feed the reindeer.

Those attending Wainfleet Christmas Tree Festival today and tomorrow can enjoy coffee and mince pies as well as the sparkling displays.

Next weekend, November 30 and December 1, visitors can warm up with soup and a roll.

Opening times for the tree festival are:

Today (Friday) 12noon-4pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Sunday 1pm-4pm

Next weekend

Friday, November 29, 10am-4pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Sunday, December 1, 1pm-4pm

The trees will remain in place for Wainfleet Methodist Church’s first every nativity play on Sunday, December 15, ahead of the annual Wainfleet Community Meal on Wednesday, December 18.