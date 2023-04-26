Register
What's on in East Lindsey over the Bank Holiday weekend

The countdown has begun to the Bank Holiday weekend and we’ve been having a look at events that will be taking place across East Lindsey. Here is our guide:

By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Riders will be roaring into town for Skegness Scooter Rally.Riders will be roaring into town for Skegness Scooter Rally.
Riders will be roaring into town for Skegness Scooter Rally.

Thursday, April 27

Rob Bishop: Afternoon Tea Concert at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2pm. Tickets £7 including tea or coffee via louthriverheadtheatre.com/ or 01507 600350.

Weekly: Winter Walking Football, Theddlethorpe 3G pitch under floodlights, 6.30pm. For all over 50s. First session free.

Friday, April 28

Skegness Scooter Rally weekender: Zebrootz, Hosts Meanie Bobini’s (next to Embassy Theatre), 4pm; The Suncastle – Marquis Drive and Heavy Sol Band, The Suncastle, evening; Savoy Hotel (night) – Ready Steady Soul, hosted by John and Jane of Scoots and Soul.

Weekly: Soup kitchen, Family Hub,Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 6pm to 9pm.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook, at Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Tickets: £26.50 and £15 via embassytheatre.co.uk/ or 01754 474100.

Saturday, April 29

Skegness Scooter Rally weekender: Custom Show and Parts Fair, Suncastle – morning; Rideout – afternoon; Music Hosts Meanie Bobini’s, The Sound Aka, 3pm: Complete Madness, 9pm; The Suncastle – (afternoon) Laura Jane Butler with My Winehouse – A Tribute to Amy, The Indie Division; (night) – Secret Affair, Big 10; Savoy Hotel (night) – Ready Steady Soul, hosted by John and Jane of Scoots and Soul.

Not For The Faint Hearted – Drag Shoe, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope, written and performed by Mark Farrelly, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £14 via louthriverheadtheatre.com/ or 01507 600350.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Ghost Train, at Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Tickets: £33.50 and £15.50 via embassytheatre.co.uk/ or 01754 474100.

Havoc all-night rave at the Hive entertainments complex, Grand Parade, Skegness, 9pm to 6am.

Soul Destination Live, The Jolly Fisherman (Embassy Theatre), 9pm.

Sunday, April 30

Skegness Scooter Rally weekender, Parts Fair (morning); The Suncastle (afternoon) – The Jam Project.

Louth People’s Orchestra in concert in Louth Methodist Church, 3pm, featuring pieces from familiar composers such as Mozart, Bizet and Delibes. Entry free.

Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story – It’s all About the Music! 30th Anniversary Tour, at Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Tickets: £33.50 and £15.50 via embassytheatre.co.uk/ or 01754 474100.

Monday, May 1

Car Boot Sale, Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, Woodhall Spa, 8am. Refreshments available. Details: 01526 352185.

Weekly: Enjoy a relaxing walk at National Trust Sandilands with a walk leader, starting at 10am. Meet at the new outdoor café.

Bike Meet, The Village Church Farm Museum, Skegness.

Tuesday, May 2

Tea Dance at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Live music from Nicholas Martin BEM. Admission £4. Details: 07419 998158.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm (until ​May 5). Tickets: via embassytheatre.co.uk/ or 01754 474100.

Wednesday, May 3

Allegro Appassionato at The Conoco Room, Louth Library. Drinks and biscuits served from noon. Music 12.45pm - 1.30pm. This week: Lynn Haynes and Paul Bellamy.

Buddy Cream Teas, Embassy Theatre, Skegness. Pre-show cream tea, Upstairs at the Embassy, 1pm, £8.95 per person. Theatre ticket not included.

Buddy, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 2.30pm.

