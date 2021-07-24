‘Wheelie’ good start for new Revesby cycling group

Some of the member of Re-Cycling.

Re-Cycling was launched last month by Revesby Estate.

Open to all abilities, it meets at Revesby Village Hall every Tuesday at 7pm to ride through the Lincolnshire countryside.

Cyclists start their ride together, but are then offered the option to break off at six, 12 and 15-mile intervals. The more advanced riders often cycle up to 30 miles at a faster speed on a more hilly route.

Jood Burkishaw, liveries manager at Revesby Estate and co-organiser of the group, said: “The group has been really popular and it offers a great opportunity to meet local people from around Revesby that are passionate about cycling.

“There’s a real mix of abilities and ages amongst the group and the ride lasts a maximum of two hours, from 7-9pm. Depending on demand, we might even start an additional weekend ride.”

He added: “Anyone is welcome to join us, they just need a bike, a helmet, a water bottle and a cheery smile!”