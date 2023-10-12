Register
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

Wheelie wonderful dogs show life rolls on

A charity providing essential care to disabled dogs has received a welcome financial boost.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:31 BST
Charity volunteer Tim from Broken Biscuits and Mary-Jane from Lincolnshire Co-opCharity volunteer Tim from Broken Biscuits and Mary-Jane from Lincolnshire Co-op
Charity volunteer Tim from Broken Biscuits and Mary-Jane from Lincolnshire Co-op

Based at Buslingthorpe, Broken Biscuits has received a £600 share of the latest round of the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, which has provided more than £136,000 to good causes.

The money raised is thanks to members, colleagues and customers each contributing, whether by shopping with their dividend card, donating spare change, or supporting fundraising efforts – which range from bake sales to in-store competitions.

The 178 groups in receipt of donations range from sports clubs and village halls to food banks and social inclusion groups.

Most Popular
Mary Jane with MarleyMary Jane with Marley
Mary Jane with Marley

Broken Biscuits was founded 14 years ago by Cassie Carney to give a voice to disabled pets that are too often given up on . . . the biscuits left on the plate, never chosen.

It not only homes 12 paraplegic dogs, it loans wheelchairs to owners of disabled dogs who may not be able to afford this essential equipment otherwise.

It also provides essential guidance and education about caring for dogs with disabilities to vets across the country and to dog owners.

Cassie said: “Thank you so much to everyone who’s contributed to this donation.

Life changing not life ending for disabled dogs thanks to Broken BiscuitsLife changing not life ending for disabled dogs thanks to Broken Biscuits
Life changing not life ending for disabled dogs thanks to Broken Biscuits

“It will make the world of difference to a dog going through a difficult time.

“We’re going to invest this money into some new wheelchairs that we can loan out.

“We provide this service totally free of charge, but currently only have one spare. £600 is enough for two small chairs, or one large.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Coordinator for the West Lindsey area, Mary-Jane Storr, was delighted to go along and see the charity’s work first hand.

Rider with his wheelsRider with his wheels
Rider with his wheels

She said: “It’s amazing to see the community come together to support the fantastic work being done here and I look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

As advocates for disabled animals, Broken Biscuits message is, just like with disabled humans, a life-changing injury or illness need not be a life-ending one.

They work to promote the many options available to treat and rehabilitate injured animals and restore their mobility so that they can return to active lives.​

The charity has plans to expand their offering further; building a dog skate park, a designated centre for wheelchair fitting, and more.

Mary-Jane added: "In my role, I’m able to meet lots of incredible people doing wonderful things locally, and that includes the team at Broken Biscuits, who provide the care to disabled dogs and their owners so selflessly.

“Thank you to all our members, colleagues and customers who have all contributed to this donation. We would love to organise a colleague volunteering day in the future too – I’m sure everyone would be keen to get involved.”

Related topics:West Lindsey