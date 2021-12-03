When and where to see Santa Claus with Sleaford Lions Club this Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town ... helped by the Sleaford and District Lions Club.

By David Seymour
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:37 pm
He's making a list ...

Here is a list showing when and where St Nic will be available to meet youngsters from the area:

* December 4 – Aldi, 10am to 3pm

* December 5 – Aldi, 10am to 3pm

* December 9 – Southfields (the Hawthorn drive area, assisted by Air Training Corps), 5.30-7.30pm

* December 11 – Sainsburys, 10am–3pm

* December 12 – Sainsburys, 10am–3pm

* December 14 – Southfields (the Oak Road area, assisted by the Air Training Corps), 5.30–7.30pm

* December 16 - Quarrington (the Northumbria Road areas), 5.30–7.30pm

* December 18 – Tesco, 10am to 3pm

* December 19 – Tesco, 10am to 3pm

* December 19 – Cranwell Green, 4–6pm

* December 22 - Quarrington (the Spires Estate area), 5.30–7.30pm

For further information about routes and times, call 01529 304602.

