When and where to see Santa Claus with Sleaford Lions Club this Christmas

Here is a list showing when and where St Nic will be available to meet youngsters from the area:
* December 4 – Aldi, 10am to 3pm
* December 5 – Aldi, 10am to 3pm
* December 9 – Southfields (the Hawthorn drive area, assisted by Air Training Corps), 5.30-7.30pm
* December 11 – Sainsburys, 10am–3pm
* December 12 – Sainsburys, 10am–3pm
* December 14 – Southfields (the Oak Road area, assisted by the Air Training Corps), 5.30–7.30pm
* December 16 - Quarrington (the Northumbria Road areas), 5.30–7.30pm
* December 18 – Tesco, 10am to 3pm
* December 19 – Tesco, 10am to 3pm
* December 19 – Cranwell Green, 4–6pm
* December 22 - Quarrington (the Spires Estate area), 5.30–7.30pm
For further information about routes and times, call 01529 304602.