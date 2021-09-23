Where can I support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in Louth?

World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. (Photo: Louth Library).

There are several events here in Louth that members of the public can attend to raise vital funds for the charity:

• The Brown Cow will host a coffee morning (between 10am and 12 noon)

• King Edward VI Grammar School will hold an event at The Studio on Schoolhouse Lane between 9.30am and 12 noon.

World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. (Photo: Thompson and Smith).

• Thompson and Smith will hold a ‘Cars and Coffee’ fundraiser at their showroom in Tattershall Way starting at 5pm. The event will include a display of new and classic cars, and there will be a raffle.

• Bottomley Distillers will also be supporting Macmillan with a ‘Cake and Cocktails’ event at their premises on Fusion Way, off Bolingbroke Road, between 11am and 2pm.

• Next Wednesday (September 29), Louth Library will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning between 9am and 12 noon, including cakes and a raffle. It coincides with their ‘Big Book Sale’, so go along and grab a bargain!