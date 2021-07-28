Where is the "sexiest" place in Lincolnshire...?

LoveHoney's UK 2021 Sex Map

According to the map, Lincoln is Lincolnshire’s sexiest place, with the city’s 97,541 residents spending more on their sexual pleasure since lockdown anywhere else in the county.

Lovehoney has ranked all the main population centres in Lincolnshire to discover where sexual activity is highest, and not only was Lincoln top of the charts in Lincolnshire, but also was also ranked 27th in the UK table of 1,400 locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

According to the data, Lincoln was ranked 107th in the UK for the purchase of bedroom toys, and their most popular fantasy was adult student costumes.

Rankings for other locations in Lincolnshire include Sleaford (102nd) Market Rasen (272nd), Gainsborough (414th), closely followed by Horncastle in 418th, Louth (658th), and Boston (817th).

Skegness was listed nearer to the bottom of the list, ranking 1,095th.

A Lovehoney spokeswoman said: “Lincoln is Lincolnshire’’s sexiest place with the biggest rise in sexual activity since lockdown.

“We have seen a huge surge in activity in the county as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

The town at the top of the UK's sexiest was Andover.

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.