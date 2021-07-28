Where is the "sexiest" place in northern Lincolnshire...?

LoveHoney's SexMap.

Lovehoney has ranked all the main population centres in North and North East Lincolnshire to discover where sexual activity is highest, and Barton in Humber was placed at 106th in the UK for sexiness, whereas Immingham was rated highest in the UK in 75th.

Grimsby was ranked 257th in the UK, and Scunthorpe was ranked 848th.

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, not only was Lincoln top of the charts in Lincolnshire, but also was also ranked 27th in the UK table of 1,400 locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

According to the map, Lincoln’s 97,541 residents are spending more on their sexual pleasure since lockdown anywhere else in the county.

A Lovehoney spokeswoman said: “Lincoln is Lincolnshire’’s sexiest place with the biggest rise in sexual activity since lockdown.

“We have seen a huge surge in activity in the county as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

The town at the top of the UK's sexiest was Andover.

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.