Communities are bringing a little sparkle into the lives of families in Lincolnshire with some splendid fireworks displays.

Friday, November 1

Autumn Lights - Lincolnshire Showground. Live Music from Phats & Small and award winning DJ Ryan Swain. Family funfair and food. Gates open at 4pm with fireworks around 8.30pm. For tickets visit autumnlights.co.uk/

Pinchbeck United FC Fireworks Display, Glebe Field, PE11 3RB Hot food, drinks, a licenced bar, stalls, fair ground games as well as rides and live music. Gates open 6pm with the display set for 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 2

Wragby Football Club Firework Display, Wragby Football Pitch, Lincoln Road, Wragby, LN8 5AB. Gates Open at 6pm. Adults £5. Children £4.

Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre fireworks and night taxy runs. Gates open at 9.30am with taxy runs with the Avro Lancaster NX611 at 12pm, 3pm and 7pm. The Mosquito plane will also be taxying at 3.30pm, 5pm and 7pm. Fireworks at 8pm.

Sleaford Rugby Football Club Bonfire and Fireworks. Gates open at 5pm. Adults £8. Children £5.

Tuesday, November 5

Market Rasen Round Table Fireworks, Market Rasen Town Cricket & Association Football Club. Fireworks, a licensed bar, BBQ and hot drinks. Fireworks start at 7pm.

Spilsby Rotary Fireworks Display, Spilsby Recreation Ground & Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. Gates open 5pm. Fireworks 6.30pm. Adults £5. Children £3

Boston Town Football Club Fireworks Night, Live entertainment, children’s rides, food, bar. Gates open 5pm. Fireworks 6.45pm. Adults £4. Children £3.

Friday, November 8.

Skegness Fireworks Display, Skegness Rugby Football Club. Fireworks, funfair, food and entertainment. Gates open 6pm. Finale fireworks display 9pm.

Saturday, November 9

Louth Annual Fireworks Display, London Road, Louth. Fairground rides, fire breathing, children’s characters, food. Gates open 6pm. Fireworks 8.30pm. Adults £5. Children £3.