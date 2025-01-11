Where to go for winter family fun across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It maybe freezing outside but there are still plenty of places to go and stay warm across Lincolnshire.

Here’s our pick of fun for all the family:

1. Rand Farm Park, Rand

A special ticket deal from just £5 is running for winter to make meet the animals on the farm more affordable after the expenses of Christmas. Visitors can bottle feed a calf, take a tractor ride and conquer the indoor soft play and outdoor adventure areas.

A trip to one of the county's animal sanctuaries in winter provides vital funds to cover care costs.

For details visit randfarmpark.com

2 Escape Rooms, Skegness Pier

If the weather is a bit too bracng on the beach why not head to Skegness Pier? Alongside a host of play and activity areas for children there are live escape rooms open all year round to challenge the grown-ups. These are designed for groups of 2 - 6, who are locked up and given exactly 60 minutes to get out. For more information, visit www.escape-skegness.co.uk

3. Natureland Seal Sanctuary, Skegness

Like at all of the county’s zoos, there are no holidays for the staff who care for them and rely on public support to help them do it.

Natureland features a glimpse into marine life and the importance of animal welfare – and also features a cosy cafe. Visit skegnessnatureland.co.uk/.

4 Skegness Aquarium

Another indoor attraction for all the family is Skegness Aquarium, featuring an underwater pirate adventure, real-life sharksand hundreds of marine life. You can also watch professional divers from the aquarium get up close and personal – and even book your own diving experience.

For more information, visit www.skegness-aquarium.uk

5 Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary and Wildlife Centre

Located on North End in Mablethorpe, this wildlife centre has everything – monkeys, meerkats, seals, birds of prey and owls are just some of the wildlife you'll encounter. The bravest visitors can even get the chance to hold one of their snakes.

For more information, visit www.thesealsanctuary.co.uk

6 Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre

Historic airfield and museum showcasing a WW2 Lancaster Bomber, with taxi rides and interactive displays. Bookings are being taken for exterior tours of the aircraft on Friday, January 17. NAAFI is currently being renovated and so there is a temporary catering marquee with reduced menu. Visit www.visitlincolnshire.com/

7 Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Close encounters with tigers, birds, and a famed puma are on offer at this wlldlife park in Friskney. Enjoy interactive experiences like animal feedings and educational keeper talks amidst well-maintained habitats. Cafe is open for food and hot drinks. Visit www.lincswildlife.com/

8 Market Rasen Racecourse

County Racedays are back at Market Rasen Racecourse with the first one for the 2025 season on Friday, January 17.

Market Rasen are on a mission to make racing affordable for alland visitors will experience the thrill of jump racing and access all three enclosures for only £10* Visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen

9 Crazee Bongos Indoor Playcentre, Sleaford

Crazee Bongos Indoor Playcentre's main adventure play structure features all the kids' favourites like crawl tubes, bash bags, ball pools, spinning poles, lovely wobbly rope bridges and a lookout pod. There are also three epic level slides: a high and wavy racing Astra slide, a cool Zebra slide and a giant spiral slide to enjoy! Aimed at ages 0-12. Visit crazeebongos.com.

10 Playtowers and Boston Bowl

A five-story world of adventure for the young and not so young, featuring activities for all abilities. The venue also hosts live music events and there are refreshments in site. Amongst the attractions is Playtowers, featuring an interactive floor game systemand an under fours area with more of a focus on a sensory experience for the younger members of the world. The 12-lane ten pin bowling alley at Boston Bowl is perfect entertainment for all. Whether it be a works party, birthday party for you or your children. Visit bostonbowl.co.uk/