Where you can honour the brave this Remembrance Day in Skegness area
Parades and services will take place on Sunday, November 10, as follows:
SKEGNESS
St Matthew’s Church, Skegness. Those taking part in the parade are asked to assemble at the Hildreds service yard off Beresford Avenue at 10.15am. Those taking part are asked to assemble by 10.15am for the march to start at 10.30am. The parade will turn left onto Lumley Road and then into Lumley Avenue and straight ahead to St Matthew’s Church.
Remembrance Day poppy display
The poppy display is located at the Clock Tower in Skegness. The display features thousands of handmade poppies that are donated from around the world. Next year’s display is planned to be three times larger, say organisers.
INGOLDMELLS
Sunday, November 10, St Peter and Paul Church, Ingoldmells: 10.55am A short Service of Remembrance at St Mary’s War Memorial.
Rare opportunity to view artefacts from HMS Royal Arthur at community lunch in aid of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion being held in Ingoldmells Venue is St Peter’s Hall from noon. Features entertainment and a raffle.
WILLOUGHBY
St. Helena’s Church, Willoughby, 10.45am.
ALFORD
St Wilfred, Alford, Remembrance Service, 10am.
SPILSBY
Residents should assemble at 10.15am at The Buttercross car park, in Market Street, Spilsby.
The Parade will commence at 10.30am and march to the St James Church, Church Street, Spilsby, where a service will take place.
WAINFLEET
Sunday, November 11, 10.45am, Joint Remembrance Service at Wainfleet All Saints Church.
Remembrance Day parade
BURGH LE MARSH
The parade will start at 10:30am from Station Road and end at the Market Place. The parade will include members of the Armed Forces Community, veterans, cadets, and civilian organizations.
EAST KIRKBY
Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre. The Remembrance Service will be held at the 57 & 630 Sqns Memorial at 10:45am. .