July 4 is the date for everyone in the country to work around, as the general election has been called at the peak of British summer time, leaving political parties just six weeks to arrange their candidates for each seat.

With eleven constituencies up for grabs across Greater Lincolnshire, the county could prove pivotal in the overall result of the general election, with the Conservatives currently holding all eleven seats in parliament for the region.

Ahead of the election, candidates from a range of political parties have announced they will be standing.

Here are Lincolnshire’s election candidates that we know so far:

Lincoln

Karl McCartney (Conservative and current MP)

Hamish Falconer (Labour)

Sally Anne Horscroft (Green)

Jamie-Lee McMillan (Reform)

Craig Marshall (Social Democratic Party)

Linda Richardson (Workers Party of Britain)

Gainsborough

Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative and current MP)

Jess McGuire (Labour)

Pat O’Connor (Reform)

Tim Mellors (Social Democratic Party)

Grantham & Bourne

Gareth Davies (Conservative and current MP for Grantham & Stamford)

Anne Gayfer (Green)

Mike Rudkin (Reform)

Louth & Horncastle

Victoria Atkins (Conservative and current MP)

Jonathan Slater (Labour)

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats)

Sean Roger Matthews (Reform)

Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party)

Boston & Skegness

Matt Warman (Conservative and current MP)

David Dickason (English Democrats)

Sleaford & North Hykeham

Caroline Johnson (Conservative and current MP)

Matthew Winnington (Liberal Democrats)

Christopher Padley (Green)

Ben Jackson (Reform)

South Holland & The Deepings

Sir John Hayes (Conservative and current MP)

Paul Hilliar (Labour)

Jack Braginton (Liberal Democrats)

Rhys Baker (Green)

William Wade (Reform)

Mark Le Sage (Independent)

Rutland & Stamford

Alicia Kearns (Conservative and current MP for Rutland and Melton)

James Moore (Liberal Democrats)

Emma Baker (Green)

Chris Clowes (Reform)

Brigg & Immingham

Martin Vickers (Conservative and current Cleethorpes MP)

Namjul Hussain (Labour)

Paul Ladlow (Reform)

Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes

Lia Nici (Conservative and current Great Grimsby MP)

Melanie Onn (Labour)

William Stones (Social Democratic Party)

Scunthorpe

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative and current MP)

Sir Nic Dakin (Labour)

Steven Hopkins (Reform)