WI shows the love at Louth Library

Members of Louth-based Rolling Scones WI are showing the love throughout the town this month as part of a national initiative to highlight concerns of climate change.

By Dianne Tuckett
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 8:41 am
Organisers Sue Baker and Linda Forman with library manager Karen waring

The have taken over the library window with a green heart display (above left), all hand-crafted by the WI members. Individual hearts have also been placed in the windows of more than 30 shops in the town as part of #show the love.

As a founding member of the Climate Coalition, WIs across England and Wales have taken part in #showthelove every February since it launched in 2015.

Sue Baker and Linda Forman, who organised the Louth display, are pictured above right with library manager Karen Waring.

Part of the window EMN-220213-162758001

Karen said: “The library window is bursting with beautifully crafted green hearts encouraging the community to join in the crusade to protect our planet.

“The library has joined in with a children’s Green Hearts Treasure Hunt around the library, so come and have a go.”

