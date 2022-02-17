WI shows the love at Louth Library

The have taken over the library window with a green heart display (above left), all hand-crafted by the WI members. Individual hearts have also been placed in the windows of more than 30 shops in the town as part of #show the love.
As a founding member of the Climate Coalition, WIs across England and Wales have taken part in #showthelove every February since it launched in 2015.
Sue Baker and Linda Forman, who organised the Louth display, are pictured above right with library manager Karen Waring.
Karen said: “The library window is bursting with beautifully crafted green hearts encouraging the community to join in the crusade to protect our planet.
“The library has joined in with a children’s Green Hearts Treasure Hunt around the library, so come and have a go.”