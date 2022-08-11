Widowed Misterton author set to release final book in the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ric Hart, who lost his wife Jade shortly after she gave birth to their son, Hugo, turned to writing and poetry at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to help him through his grief.

In the last two years, Ric has published four children’s bereavement books, which form the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now his fifth and final children’s book, Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures, is available to pre-order before it is published on September 1.

Ric Hart, with his son Hugo, is about to release his fifth book

The proceeds of the book will be given to Misterton Primary School.

Ric said: “I had one goal and that was to shout to the world about Jade and share the very special person she was.

"We all have goals in life, before July 2018, I had business goals, after July 2018, I knew I would have grief goals and wanted to do something that would light me up inside but also stay here forever. Writing was my answer.

“Being now at this point after the inquest into Jade’s death and releasing Hugo’s final children’s book, I think this grief goal has been achieved and I’m so proud.

"What this does inside me is amazing.”

With this lasting legacy, Ric hopes that, one day, Hugo will read these books to his own grandchildren.

He said: “I’ve left a legacy for Jade, myself, and also for Hugo to carry forward throughout his life and I’m so proud of that.

"I know my journey through writing will spark strength, confidence, and hope throughout Hugo’s life. One day whenever he’s lost, worried, unsure, I hope what I did will inspire him to become an amazing person as he grows older.”