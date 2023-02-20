Widowed Misterton dad sets himself 600 mile cycle challenge in aid of children's bereavement centre

A widowed dad from Misterton has set himself a challenge to cycle 600 miles across the world, on his Peloton, to raise money for a Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark.

Ric Hart hopes to cover 30 miles a day and will cycle from Monday to Friday, starting his challenge on March 1, and will be aiming to hit the 600 mile mark on Friday, March 31.

This challenge is in memory of Jade, Ric’s late wife, who died hours after childbirth in 2018, and also for his son, Hugo.

Ric said: “I am so proud of how far Hugo has come and the beautiful boy he is growing up to be.

Ric Hart has set himself a challenge to cycle 600 miles on his Peloton during March

"All the proceeds raised will go to the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark, which I have worked with before with my children’s bereavement books.

"I hope I can raise as much as possible so any donation counts.

"Alongside my busy life, 30 miles every day is achievable.”

Ric will be posting details of his journey as he heads towards the ‘destination’ on his Instagram, @richardhart786, so you can keep to up to date with his progress.

Since losing his wife, Ric has become a well-known author over the last four years.

He turned to writing and poetry to help him through his grief.

In the last three years, Ric has published five children’s bereavement books, which form the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series.

His fifth and final children’s book, Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures, was published last September as Hugo started school.

Ric has also just completed his second adult book about managing grief and it is set to be published in early summer and documents his grief journey in the first 50 months.

The proceeds will be given to WAY - widowed and young, as were the profits from his autobiography, Pupy Love.

Ric has a JustGiving page for anyone wishing to sponsor him, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richart.

The Children's Bereavement Centre is a place where children aged between 3 and 18-years-old, and their families, who are affected by terminal illness or death of someone close can access the support and guidance they need.