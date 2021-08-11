Wildlife park in Lincolnshire to also becomes safe haven for local species

Native wildlife will now also have a safe haven at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park along with the current residents.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is now able to offer new homes to indigenous wildlife thanks to a grant.

The charity applied to Lincolnshire County Council for funding recently to purchase and install bird nesting boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog houses.

These will provide a safe space and protection from the elements and predators.

The new bird boxes will give visiting birds a place to snuggle together away from cold air, whilst the bat boxes will give females a safe, warm place to raise their young.

Since most female bats only have one pup each year, bat populations grow very slowly.

The new hedgehog houses will provide a safe space for our nocturnal visitors to shelter from cold weather, garden tools, predators, and cars.

They will also be used for hedgehogs to hibernate over the winter months and will usually attract more hedgehogs to the area.

In addition to the new homes, the grant has also part funded a new floating duck platform for our families of indigenous ducks and geese.

Bee friendly wildflower seeds which will be planted in the spring to provide sustenance for the park’s bees which will be coming in the next few months.

Wendy Moore, the park’s funding, and engagement officer said: “The team at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park work very hard to develop and preserve the existing wildlife and these new additions will be welcomed, I’m sure.

"We are really looking forward to our new bees arriving and next year and they

should have some lovely wildflowers to support and encourage them."