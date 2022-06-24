Wildlife park's summer fundraiser a big success

Youngsters enjoying Wolds Wildlife Park's summer fair.

Torrential rain had put a bit of a dampener on Saturday’s festivities, but Sunday saw bright sunshine which drew in the crowds.

The event not only saw live entertainment by the park’s own Sharna, but also craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a raffle, tombola, Guess the Weight of the Cake, Guess the Number of Sweets in the jar and traditional fair games.

Stalls were also be held by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the Woodland Trust and Horncastle’s own Flange & Prong.

Max Clark from Sturton Plants with some of his Alpine plants. Photo: Chris Frear.

Overall, around £850 was raised at the fete, with all funds going towards the park’s appeal to purchase a defibrillator.

Sharron Tonge, events co-ordinator, said the event was a brilliant success: “Saturday was so wet but Sunday was when it all came together, the weather was lovely and we had about 800 people come.”

The wildlife park’s next fundraiser towards the defib appeal will be another live music and bingo event on Wednesday July 20.

For more information, or to make a donation to the park’s appeal, visit their website at https://www.woldswildlife.co.uk/

Kev Wells, Beatrice Harrison and Jake Moss aka Barney raising funds for the Wolds Wildlife Park defibrillator. Photo: Chris Frear