Wildlife park's summer fundraiser a big success

Torrential rain had put a bit of a dampener on Saturday’s festivities, but Sunday saw bright sunshine which drew in the crowds.
The event not only saw live entertainment by the park’s own Sharna, but also craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a raffle, tombola, Guess the Weight of the Cake, Guess the Number of Sweets in the jar and traditional fair games.
Stalls were also be held by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the Woodland Trust and Horncastle’s own Flange & Prong.
Overall, around £850 was raised at the fete, with all funds going towards the park’s appeal to purchase a defibrillator.
Sharron Tonge, events co-ordinator, said the event was a brilliant success: “Saturday was so wet but Sunday was when it all came together, the weather was lovely and we had about 800 people come.”
The wildlife park’s next fundraiser towards the defib appeal will be another live music and bingo event on Wednesday July 20.
For more information, or to make a donation to the park’s appeal, visit their website at https://www.woldswildlife.co.uk/