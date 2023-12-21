Wildlife rehabilitation centre near Boston awarded RSPCA grant to help with soaring costs

The centre, near Boston, helps to treat and rehabilitate sick and injured wildlife from the county.

The grant will help the charity which cares for sick and injured wildlife.

Wild Things Rescue, in Langrick, has been awarded a £2,500 grant from the RSPCA to help with the rocketing cost of caring for sick and injured wild animals.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The award - to help with the cost of living crisis - was granted to the centre based on how effectively staff would use the additional funding to improve welfare for the animals in its care and directly benefit wildlife through its rescue and rehabilitation work.”

Set up in 2016 by founder Lucy Steele, of Tattershall, Wild Things Rescue offers a wildlife rehabilitation service, covering as much of Lincolnshire as they can. Last year the charity opened its rehabilitation centre at Langrick. This site also offers a home to a variety of animals and birds, some of which are unable to be returned to the wild.

Lucy said: “We're really grateful for the RSPCA's support. Things have been really difficult this year with the rising cost of absolutely everything. We've struggled to keep on top of things and the RSPCA's grant has come just at the right time. It's allowed us to carry on taking in wildlife over the Christmas period without worrying as much.”

A total of 15 grants have been awarded to independent wildlife centres across England under the RSPCA's Perfect Storm Programme, which was established as an emergency response to the cost-of-living crisis.

RSPCA assistant director Gemma Hope said: “Grants of £2,500 have been awarded by the RSPCA to smaller independent wildlife centres to help them with the soaring costs of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.

“These centres are doing a fantastic job - and play a vital role in the country’s wildlife rescue network - but we recognise that the cost of living crisis is causing huge difficulties for many of them.

“From injured bats and orphaned bunnies to sick hares and underweight hedgehogs, the RSPCA’s funding will help to improve the welfare, rescue and rehabilitation of the wildlife in these centres’ care. It could help with everything from providing new equipment, bedding and food to transportation costs, veterinary support and utility bills.

“The RSPCA works closely with this network of independent rescue centres so we’re very proud to be able to help them continue their vital work in making the rescue and rehabilitation of Britain’s wild animals as seamless and effective as possible.”

Criteria to apply for the grants included being on the RSPCA’s approved list as well as being approved and audited by an RSPCA field officer for wildlife and exotics.

• There are a number of ways you can help to support Wild Things Rescue, including donations, buying an item off their Amazon wishlist or volunteering to transport animals.

Visit their Facebook page for more details.