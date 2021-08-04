Wildlife takeover at Lincoln museum

The Collection Museum at Lincoln EMN-210408-115753001

Live music, birds of prey displays, wildlife craft activities, photography workshops, food stalls, a talk from an award-winning Bee keeper and family film showings are just some of the things happening.

Paul Mason from the Collection Museum, said: “Each Friday in August, we’re open until 8pm and have a host of wildlife themed activities for children and adults to enjoy.

“We’re currently hosting the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition, so it made perfect sense to compliment it with special events, workshops, activities, food stalls and live music. We now have everything you need for a complete evening out!

“Proving particularly popular is the talk from the award-winning Bee keeper, plus our landscape photography workshop.

“For the kids, we have arts and crafts, face painting and glitter tattoos, the chance to see some utterly brilliant carving demonstrations and birds of prey displays, as well as the screening of an amazing family friendly film (U).”

Museum entry is free, but some of the special events have a small cost.