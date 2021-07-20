Will Gainsborough people be ditching their mask now Freedom Day has passed?

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gatherings have gone, the work from home guidance no longer applies and social distancing rules ended at one minute past midnight on Monday, July 19.

We asked our readers whether they would be ditching their face masks now they are no longer mandatory and it seems most will be keeping their masks on.

Kelly Hoggins said: “Yes, but will carry one with me just incase it's "overly" busy.”

The majority of lockdown restrictions have now been lifted (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannon Elizabeth Maunders said: “Nope, will still wear my mask when going into shops, etc.”

Joanne Lidgett said: “No way, I’m on kidney dialysis and very vulnerable still so other people don’t judge if you see someone wear a mask, it might be saving their lives.”

Claire Browning said: “Yes but if asked to wear one I will.”

Helen Pask said: “No, on the rare occasion I leave my house I will wear a mask.”

Lynn Barton said: “Will still wear mine in places like shops.”

Emma Scott said: “No way, not yet.”

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It has certainly felt a long time indeed since we were living without substantial restrictions within West Lindsey and across the country.

"It is important however that we remember, despite how important this milestone is, cases are rising across the country, and many, many people remain vulnerable to this virus.

“I know everyone across West Lindsey will remain cautious, responsible and caring to their fellow residents, and be respectful to all, including our local businesses, for the choices and requests they make from this point onwards.

"Our infection rate, as of Friday, July 16, stood at 258.2 per 100,000 which is a substantial rise on cases from the previous week.