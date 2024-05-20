Willow the Labrador crowned 'Dog of the Yard' at Gainsborough’s popular Barket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willow the Labrador impressed the judges and was crowned the ultimutt dog at Gainsborough’s popular Barket ‘Dog Market’.

Thousands of visitors and their furry friends gathered to enjoy the Crufts-style competition, which was hosted at Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard.

Willow the Labrador was crowned Cutest Pup, Olive the Boarder Collie took home the prize of Lovely Lady, Hovis the mini dachshund was named Handsome Chap and the Best Trick Award went to Hinkley the cockapoo.

Winner Willow and owner Danielle Ramsden winning best pup

The selected judges chose Willow out of the winners line up for being so obedient, pretty and well behaved for a puppy of her age. The judges said Willow was a deserved winner and stood out amongst the winners line up.

Danielle Ramsden, Willow's owner was very grateful and appreciative that Willow had won not only the 1st place in the best puppy category, but also dog of the show.

She couldn’t thank the judges enough for winning and said they both had a great time at the event.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We were so pleased to welcome all of the lovely dog owners in the area along with their furry friends, the centre was really buzzing on the day and it was so nice to see all of those happy, smiling faces.”

The Barket was held in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue.