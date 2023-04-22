Calling all Charles and Camillas of Lincolnshire – you could bag yourself a free holiday at Butlin’s ahead of the King’s coronation.

If your names are linked to King and Queen Consort you could win a holiday at Butlin's.

A brand-new prize draw is taking place giving those with names linked to the new King and Queen Consort the chance to win action-packed trips to its resorts, including Skegness.

Three royally lucky Brits will win a break for them and their family to visit a resort of their choice in 2023/24.

The giveaway will run until the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, with the winners being contacted via email later that month.

What’s more, the giveaway isn’t limited to those with the names of our new King and Queen Consort. Those named; Charles, Charlie, Charley, Charli, Charl, Camilla, Cam, Kam, Kamilla, Cammie or Cameron can enter.

Josh Engleman, HRH (Head Royal Holiday-Hunter) at Butlin’s, said: “With the Coronation just around the corner, and it being a momentous time to spend with your loved ones, we really wanted to get involved in the celebrations and launch something fun for families to get involved in.

“We have so much to offer on our family breaks, with activities fit for a king or queen, such as our Splash Waterworld, and fantastic entertainment from The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern.”

Butlin’s Skegness has also recently unveiled its brand new £2.5m Butlin’s SKYPARK, an inclusive playground, that has been designed so children of all abilities can play together, shoulder to shoulder.