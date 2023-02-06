One lucky family could be screaming ‘take it off’ this summer as judges at Butlin’s The Masked Singer experience.

You could be on the judging panel of The Masked Singer Experience at Butlin's.

Butlin’s is launching a competition to give one lucky family an ultimate VIP experience at a resort of their choice.

The competition has been launched to celebrate the start of the The Masked Singer live shows at Butlin’s, which will be hosted by a celebrity presenter, and like the renowned TV show, the best bit will be saved until the end when two celebrity performers are unmasked.

Winners will receive a Butlin’s break (to watch the show live in action), as well as the opportunity to sit on the iconic judging panel and be front and centre when the unmasking takes place, and more.

For your chance to win, go to the Butlin’s site here and tell us which month the show will first be appearing at resorts in Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead.

The musical guessing extravaganza is a new addition to the already incredible entertainment line-up at Butlin’s, cementing its position as the home of entertainment.

The competition comes after new research crowned Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond as the nation’s ultimate karaoke tune.

The survey was commissioned by Butlin’s to celebrate the start of the new ‘The Masked Singer’ live shows, coming to its resorts this half term.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We can’t wait to have The Masked Singer performing live at our resorts, and we’re confident that families will love the catchy songs and entertaining performances from the hit series.”

