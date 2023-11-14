​​​​Well rounded and delicious, Tetley offers calming quality in every cup, and is one of the nation’s favourite teas – so here’s the chance for you to win a year’s supply for free in our latest fantastic promotion.

​Tetley is working with ex-Lioness Jill Scott in her role as the new voice of Tetley, to deliver one million That’s Better, That’s Tetley Momentsthroughout the nation, to focus on what matters most and to say thank you to those people in the community that deserve it.

You can nominate your community champion or group on the website at https://www.thatsbetterthatstetley.co.uk/ to win your very own moment with the legendary ex-Lioness Jill Scott in person!

Meanwhile, to be in with a chance of winning yourself a year’s supply of Tetley tea by entering this great promotion, simply answer the question below correctly:

Ex-Lioness Jill Scott is joining forces with Tetley.

Who is the new voice of Tetley?

a) Jill Scott

b) Helen Skelton

c) Fearne Cotton

​Jill Scott joins the iconic tea brand to deliver a ‘That’s Better, That’s Tetley’ Moment to her grandma

You can email your answer, along with your name, your address and your daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries to reach us by is Monday, December 4, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are available by going to our website for further details.