Win delicious Coronation cake in raffle at Alford Craft Market

This delicious iced fruit cake is being raffled by Alford Craft Market to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles 111.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
This delicious Coronation cake is a prize in a raffle at Alford Craft Market.

For a chance to win, go along to the Alford Craft Market shop where tickets are on sale for £1 each.

The shop is open from 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays 10am to 2pm.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased by card by calling 07920409253 (daytime only - min pend £3).

The raffle will be drawn at 3.30pm on the day of the Coronation, Saturday, May 6, at the shop in West Street.

A tea party is being held in the Corn Exchange along with a street party with live music and a children’s best Royal outfit competition. Residents are being invited to take along a picnic.

Homemade biscuits and Firsby Coronation Fudge will also be for sale at the shop from Monday, May 1. Raffle proceeds will go to local charities.

