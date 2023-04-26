For a chance to win, go along to the Alford Craft Market shop where tickets are on sale for £1 each.
The shop is open from 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays 10am to 2pm.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased by card by calling 07920409253 (daytime only - min pend £3).
The raffle will be drawn at 3.30pm on the day of the Coronation, Saturday, May 6, at the shop in West Street.
A tea party is being held in the Corn Exchange along with a street party with live music and a children’s best Royal outfit competition. Residents are being invited to take along a picnic.
Homemade biscuits and Firsby Coronation Fudge will also be for sale at the shop from Monday, May 1. Raffle proceeds will go to local charities.