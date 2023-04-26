This delicious iced fruit cake is being raffled by Alford Craft Market to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles 111.

For a chance to win, go along to the Alford Craft Market shop where tickets are on sale for £1 each.

The shop is open from 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays 10am to 2pm.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased by card by calling 07920409253 (daytime only - min pend £3).

The raffle will be drawn at 3.30pm on the day of the Coronation, Saturday, May 6, at the shop in West Street.

A tea party is being held in the Corn Exchange along with a street party with live music and a children’s best Royal outfit competition. Residents are being invited to take along a picnic.

