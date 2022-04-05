bty EMN-220404-155841001

Mimi’s Mission, which incorporates Mimi’s Youth & Community Centre, was set up in Manby by Hayley Hodson after the death of her daughter Amelia, is selling tickets for a four-day holiday to Butlins Skegness resort to raise money for the children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

Claire and Alex Saul, parents of one of the children who attends Mimi’s Mission’s youth club, have kindly donated the holiday, for up to six people, on behalf of Butlins. The prize includes an entertainment pass, with food packages offered as an optional upgrade. Off-peak dates only.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be bought from Mimi’s Mission community cafe between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday with all proceeds for the Voices of Children (Ukraine).

The winner will be drawn at the charity’s Easter Egg hunt on Easter Sunday (April 17) at 1.30pm, and will be announced on its Facebook page.

Hayley said: “We would love to raise as much as possible for the children of Ukraine as working with children is close to our hearts. The charity we are donating the money to is Voices of Children, as the children should not be caught up in an adult war.”

Mimi’s Mission operates a community cafe and a youth centre and community centre, and aims to promote community cohesion between the older and younger generations.

The Easter Egg hunt will take place on Sunday at 12noon with a family egg hunt, followed by an 11+ egg hunt at 2pm.