Win tickets to hit 70's disco show in Skegness

Lost in Music is coming to the Embassy Centre in Skegness.

Join Lost in Music at the Embassy Theatre as it recreates the magical Seventies and takes audiences on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

The audience is invited to come dressed to impress to celebrate the golden age of disco.

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On the Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

Billed as the ‘feel-good show of the year’ it comes to the Emassy Theatre on October 28 at 7.30pm.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets - answer this question: Lost in Music features 32 number one disco hits including:

Never Can Say Goodbye Never Say Never Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Send your answer by email/post to [email protected], Lost in Music Competition, quoting the name of the venue at which the show is appearing.

The winner will be drawn at random. Editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.

To buy tickets contact the Embassy Theatre box office on 01754 474100 or visit embassytheatre.co.uk .

MORE THEATRE DATES

October 6 – National Theatre Live presents Jack Absolute Flies Again, at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals, the show is a rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night).

October 7 – A Century of Musicals, Neverland Theatre, Skegness

Skegness Musical Theatre Company, celebrate their 100th year with a selection of songs from well loved musicals of the last 100 years

November 10. 11. 12 – Skegness Playgoers present Calendar Girls