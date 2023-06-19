Win tickets to Revesby Country Fair

The UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders will be at Revesby this summer - and you can win your way in with a family pass to the show!

The Bolddog FMX Display Team. Photo: Paul Rose

One of Lincolnshire’s most prestigious events, Revesby Country Fair, once again returns to the historic Revesby Estate grounds on Sunday August 6, 2023.

Just some of the highlights on the schedule of attractions include the daring Bolddog FMX Motorbike Display Team, led by three of the best FMX riders in the UK - Dan, Arran and Samson. Other attractions include have-a-go archery, clay pigeon shooting, and climbing, plus knife and axe throwing.

There will be more than 200 trade stands, celebrating the best food, drinks and crafts that Lincolnshire has to offer.

Revesby regulars will enjoy the return of the vintage tractor and classic car displays in this years’ programme, as well as traditional equine favourites.

Bring along your furry friends to take part in the annual dog show and gun dog scurry.

Runners will once again be able to tackle the ‘Race the Estate’ course, organised by Trident Sports Events.

Tickets for Revesby Country Fair 2023 are £15 for adults, £5 for children, £35 for a family pass. Under fives go free.

And now you can enter a competition to WIN a family pass worth £35 - for two adults and up to three children - by answering the following question:

Name the three leading riders in the Bolddog FMX Display Team.

To enter, send a message to the Revesby Country Fair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RevesbyCountryFair or email [email protected], or write to Revesby Country Fair Competition, Carrington Communications, LACE House, 2 Olsen Rise, Lincoln, LN2 4UZ.