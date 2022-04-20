Disco Inferno is coming to the Embassy Centre in Skegness.

The 70’s stage show Disco Inferno.is coming to the Embassy Theatre, transporting its audience to New York’s Studio 54.

The all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O .features the hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.. Pitch-perfect harmonies, a tight-as-Spandex band and slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography combine in one night at the disco for theatregoers to remember.

Disco Inferno is the funkiest get down in town – a HipShakin’, Hotsteppin’ Legwarmin’, Flaresflappin’, Afrogleanin’ Ghettoblastin’, Platformpoundin’, Hustlebustin’, Cooldiggin’ revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the Seventies.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets for the show on Saturday, June 18, - answer this question:

Among the hits featured in Disco Inferno is You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, recorded by the ‘Walrus of Love’. Name the singer: . .

- Barry White

- Barry Sheene

- Barry Scott

Send your answer by email [email protected] marked Disco Inferno Competition, quoting the name of the venue at which the show is appearing.

The winner/s will be drawn at random. Editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.