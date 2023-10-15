WIN! Tickets to see Music Masters at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre are up for grabs
Music fans from across the area can enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from the 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters when the popular tribute band plays an eagerly-awaited gig at the Trinity Street-based venue on Saturday, November 4.
The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene and have been wowing audiences up and down the country.
The band, based in Sheffield, has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.
The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none, and have been part of the following successful UK bands and shows: Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.
Get ready to be transported back to arguably the golden age of popular music, featuring performances of hits made famous by some of the biggest names in music, all performed in an accurate and highly entertaining manner.
Tickets to see Music Masters in action on November 4 are available by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk.
However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our great competition, you will need to answer the following question correctly:
The late, great Joe Cocker came from which British city?
Email your answer, along with your name, address and your daytime contact number, to [email protected].
The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 25, at noon.
Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for the competition are available on our website but to be eligible to win, you must consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.