WIN!​ Tickets up for grabs to see open air performance of Peter Pan The Musical

The members of the multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre​ are back in the area to give a musical performance of the classic tale Peter Pan – and we have a family ticket to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

Peter Pan The Musical can be seen on July 6 at Market Rasen Leisure Centre and is part of Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre’s ‘Trinity on Tour’ series.

Following the success of The Wizard of Oz, Immersion Theatre invites you to soar away to Neverland as they proudly bring their trademark energy to their most magical musical to date, Peter Pan, based on JM Barrie’s much-loved characters.

Come along to Market Rasen Leisure Centre early next month for what should be an incredible outdoor theatre experience.

Don't miss Immersion Theatre's performance of Peter Pan The Musical on July 6.

Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure, introducing Wendy Darling to the lost boys, the cheeky Tinkerbell, the hilarious Smee, and a host of other exciting characters, before facing the most feared villain of them all, the infamous scoundrel Captain Hook.

Filled with catchy music, heaps of audience interaction, and a laugh-a-minute script, this hilarious and exciting musical about the boy who never grew up promises to have every member of the family entertained throughout.

It’s fair to say that you’ll be hooked!

For more information on tickets for the show, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

However, for your chance to win a family ticket (for either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children) to see Peter Pan at Market Rasen Leisure Centre on July 6, answer the following question correctly:

What is the name of the author of Peter Pan?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Wednesday June 26, at 5pm.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available on our website.