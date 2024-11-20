WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see Trinity Arts Centre's panto extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Calling all panto fans in the area – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is to be staged soon at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre and we have a family ticket up for grabs in our latest fantastic competition.

​The Trio Entertainment family-friendly production can be seen at the Trinity Street-based venue from December 13 to December 31.

The family ticket to be won is for either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

Mirror, Mirror on the wall, which is the fairest pantomime of them all? Make sure you come along for one of the most popular fairy tales this Christmas, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Don't miss this year's panto production at Trinity Arts Centre.

Come see Muddles and Nurse Nelly as they help princess Snow White flee the kingdom to escape the Wicked Queen's evil plans to become the fairest in the land.

After fleeing the kingdom, Snow White seeks refuge with seven dwarfs living in the forest.

A show that is filled with love, laughter, a dashing prince and a poisoned apple or two… what could possibly go wrong?

Snow White and The Seven Dwards will feature Mikey Smith and Alex Hunt, returning from last year's pantomime, alongside legendary television star Basil Brush as the virtual voice and image of The Magic Mirror!

From the same team that brought you 2023’s Jack & The Beanstalk and The Wizard of Oz (2022), this fun and family-oriented production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is not to be missed.

For more on how you can book tickets to see this year’s eagerly-awaited panto production at the venue, go online to www.trinityarts.co.uk

However, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to see the show, simply answer this question correctly: Which of the following is Basil Brush’s famous catchphrase? a: Boom Boom; b: Bang Bang; c: Bish Bash Bosh.

Email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by the closing date of 9am on Friday, December 6.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Please note the family ticket price is valid for one of the following performances: Saturday, December 14 (1pm and 5pm), Sunday, December 15 (5pm), Friday, Decenber 20 (2pm and 7pm), Saturday, December 21 (5pm), Friday, December 27 (1pm and 5pm), Sat, December 28 (1pm and 5pm), Sunday, December 29 (3pm), Monday, December 30, (1pm and 5pm) and Tuesday, December 31 (2pm).

You will only be eligible to win the ticket prize if you ensure that you mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your details on to the promoters.